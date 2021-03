In theory it is possible, but very impractical. So much so that it approaches the impossible. Also this does not make much sense.

Assuming that it takes 100 hours to do proper fundamental analysis on a company the DJIA would take 3000 hours, the S&P 50,000 hours. That seems like an impractical amount of time given the short estimate of 100 hours.

During the work you will find members of the average that do not meet your investment criteria. So why would you then invest in them (through buying the index)? If you are going to do all that work, just invest in the winners.

The whole point of index investing is to take the work out of "picking winners" and just buy the broader market. The freedom this gives is astounding and allows people to concentrate on their chosen profession. This tends to be very profitable as they can earn more at their God given talent, thereby giving them more to invest. It is an instance of concentrating on one's strength.