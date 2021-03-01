Today Monday, March 1, 2021 around 0:10 ET I noticed that CNN is showing obsolete data that Asia markets are down whereas other sources show a different picture.

When I scrolled down, I noticed "Last update Feb 28". The data on CNN changes, like stock prices change every few seconds with fine text footer "Data as of Feb 26". Why does CNN replay Friday data on Monday morning? And though I may suspect many reasons, I would like to hear others' opinions.

P.S. I would supply screenshot, just not sure it would not break any copyright laws...