I'm trying to figure out how to get a title and license plate for a trailer that has never been registered.

I bought a trailer from the guy who fixed a jet ski that I bought from elsewhere. He says it had never been registered before, didn't have a title and has been sitting for years on the side of his house. He added lights and drilled holes for a plate when I got it. The trailer doesn't anything on it indicating when it was made, who made it, or any ID number.

I checked the DMV and found a Permanent Trailer Identification form that seemed to be what I need but it needs a PTI number on it.

https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/handbook/vehicle-industry-registration-procedures-manual-2/permanent-trailer-identification-pti/permanent-trailer-identification-pti-certification-reg-4017-form/

How do I get this registered so I have a plate and title?