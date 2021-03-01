0

I'm trying to figure out how to get a title and license plate for a trailer that has never been registered.

enter image description here

I bought a trailer from the guy who fixed a jet ski that I bought from elsewhere. He says it had never been registered before, didn't have a title and has been sitting for years on the side of his house. He added lights and drilled holes for a plate when I got it. The trailer doesn't anything on it indicating when it was made, who made it, or any ID number.

enter image description here

I checked the DMV and found a Permanent Trailer Identification form that seemed to be what I need but it needs a PTI number on it.

https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/handbook/vehicle-industry-registration-procedures-manual-2/permanent-trailer-identification-pti/permanent-trailer-identification-pti-certification-reg-4017-form/

How do I get this registered so I have a plate and title?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.