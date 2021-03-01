I am a student living in a rental by a management in New Jersey. I lost my job due to COVID and have no source of income, I have a massive student debt and loans from a lot of my friends including my flatmates. I literally have no money, I eat just once a day, it's extremely difficult for me to survive in this situation

I was told by someone that I could ask my landlord to use my security deposit for this months rent and they cannot ask me a security deposit again for the next six months. I found an article that also talks about this situation, basically the governor signed a proposal for this, it can be found on this link: Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Providing Critical Short-Term Support for Renters which seems to be valid till March 19, 2021, can anyone confirm this and advise how to talk to my landlord about this situation?