I will admit I am ashamed at what I did, and a little anxious, but I’ll also share this in hopes that someone will either learn from this, or that someone will know what to do (or even give advice).

I was naive roughly two weeks ago, and a sugar mama (or possibly scam) found me on a dating app. I was intrigued by the idea, being a young adult, as well as afraid to say no, so I went along. We started talking and eventually I gave my SSN, address, name: basically info I shouldn’t have.

There were no sexual favors involved and they seemed nice, though they had broken English and repeated themselves often (signs I noticed afterwards).

Eventually I got the hint that something was wrong, told them I would not give information, and blocked the number. A few days after I blocked the first number, another number texted me, but it happened to be the same person.

This time, they were supposedly “pissed” and threatened my life, as well as to send someone after me and my family, saying I could not hide and to watch my back. Even going as far as to use my info for bad things (ironically, they’re threatening to do all that they promised they wouldn’t do before).

I eventually told my mother, as scared as I was, and we’re now working on trying to stay safe. So far we called police for precaution and we’re in the process of getting a new number for me + new SSN, but I was wondering as to if we should genuinely worry.

Is this a scam? Is this a real but obsessive sugar mama? Are we doing the right thing? Or is it too much? (I apologize if this was too long.)