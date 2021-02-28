I am trying to file my taxes as an expat in Sweden to try to claim the stimulus check money. I received around $5000 in student grants (which do not need to be repaid) and $5,000 in loans.

I am unemployed (I am a full-time student) and so my total income is $5000. Since the money I received was paid in a foreign country, I should be eligible to the foreign earned income exclusion. However, I do not know what to put as my employer, since I was unemployed. Can I just leave it blank?

I am also eligible for the basic deduction. Can I just put my grants as line 1 of 1040, and then use the standard deduction? Or do I also need to fill out form 2555?