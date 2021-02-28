0

I'm 45 and have been contributing to my 401k for a while, making non-roth contributions. The company I work for now offers roth contributions. I understand that roth contributions will not be pre-tax but I won't have to pay taxes when I withdrawal. I don't know if it would make more sense for me to continue making traditional contributions or start making roth contributions. I know you're not supposed to ask opinion questions here so I was wondering if anyone knew how much it might cost to get advice like this from a financial advisor.

