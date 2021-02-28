0

I recently put down a $1000 deposit on a vehicle that is at a dealership out of state. The vehicle that I put the deposit down on is “in transit” and is not technically on the lot.

It’s been two months since I put down the deposit and the vehicle is still “in transit” so I am wanting to go with another vehicle that is available now.

The deposit was done over the phone via credit card and no contract etc was signed. I realize now that this probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do but I also wasn’t expecting the vehicle to take months to arrive. The receipt does not state whether the deposit was refundable or non-refundable.

Am I entitled to get my deposit back?

