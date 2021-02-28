0

I understand the typical use-cases mentioned on investopedia etc. for sell orders using stop-limit orders where the limit price is lower than the stop price e.g.,

Type: Sell
Current Price: 50$
Stop Price: 45$
Limit Price: 43$

However, is there a use-case that makes sense to use a limit price that is higher than the stop price, e.g.,:

Type: Sell
Current Price: 50$
Stop Price: 45$
Limit Price: 46$

What would be the intention behind this strategy? What about the other way around on a Buy Order, using a Limit Price that is lower than the stop price?

0

The purpose of a sell stop limit order is to sell when price drops to a specific price. The higher stop price activates the limit order. The attached limit price is the lowest price you're willing to accept. This is demonstrated in your first example:

Current Price: 50$

Stop Price: 45$

Limit Price: 43$

If you reverse these two components, it's just a limit order to sell at $46:

Current Price: 50$

Stop Price: 45$

Limit Price: 46$

