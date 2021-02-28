0

mostly I trade crypto, so wanted to dig into btc option trading, can u help? I've read some general stuff about options

I want to trade it here on binance:

https://voptions.binance.com/en

but got a little bit confused

1. can someone explain what is delta here and IV

https://prnt.sc/109hloe enter image description here

2.Can we go example by example and see hypothetical situation that i buy this option

https://prnt.sc/109hndb

enter image description here

RIGHT now btc cost ~43k

Let's say I invest $100 in option

if i buy this 44k option right now how much premium I would have to pay?

And how much money will I get if btc goes up >=44k?

