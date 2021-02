I have been a resident alien for the US for tax purposes between 2016-2019. In 2020, I was in the US only for 15 days and have been in India for most of 2020 because of Covid-19 and working from home for a US company. (Paid federal and state taxes from my paycheck)

Clearly, I do not meet the substantial presence test so what category do I fall into for 2020 for tax purposes?

Resident alien or non-resident alien.