There is no legal limitation to trade in as many accounts as you want - but there is nothing to gain for you by splitting it in any way between accounts.

For taxes, all accounts are considered one - so wash sale rules apply across accounts.

The only difference is that you have to manage it all yourself, and that can quickly get extremely complicated. If you hope that it gets so complicated that the IRS doesn’t catch you - it would still be illegal to hide it from them.