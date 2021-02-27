I'm looking at buying a Tenancy-in-Common (TIC) property in San Francisco for which the TIC agreement states the following about how property taxes are divided among co-tenants:

The thing is that prices have increased so much over the years that the tax-assessed value of the entire property is currently less than the listing price of just one interest in the property. So according to this formula, it seems like I would pay all the property taxes and other tenants would pay nothing, which seems unfair to me.

What I would find more reasonable is if the total property taxes over the assessed value of the property were subdivided amongst the co-tenants based on their percentage of ownership. Are there TIC agreements like this, or are almost all TIC agreements like the one above? Would it be feasible to negotiate a change in these terms?