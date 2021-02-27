0

I am putting all the stock symbols in the database and would like to know if the symbols are unique between Amex/Nasdaq/NYSE/TSE(Toronto stock exchange)

Improve this question
New contributor
junkone is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

junkone is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.