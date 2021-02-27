I am an investor in New Zealand. Generally in NZ, there is no tax over a capital gain if the investment is done for the intent of a long-term time horizon (12 months or more). I use dollar-cost-averaging to make small investments every month. I am planning to sell a small portion of it. Suppose, I started investing 14 months ago and I invested every month afterwards. Now, I am planning to sell 1/14th of it. I wanted to know, will it be considered the first 1/14th for the tax purpose (no capital gain tax) or will it be considered the last 1/14th that I purchased about a month ago (short term investing = capital gain tax).

I apologize for the poor description. Kindly let me know if you want me to further elaborate.

Kind regards