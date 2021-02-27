0

I am considering producing a small-circulation print-only magazine that will be distributed on a "Free, but send me a donation through Paypal if you wish" basis. The only way to make a payment will be to send it to me through Paypal using my email address.

If I do this, is there a way to ensure that Paypal does not reveal my street address to donors? If so, what is that way? (Note: I think the US English for what in British English is called "street address" is "mailing address".)

I say "donors" because the payments will be voluntary. I am not running a charity. If the sum of the payments is greater than my costs then I will have made a profit on which I will pay tax.

I am guessing the answer is yes, because otherwise all a bad person such as a stalker would have to do to find somebody's street address would be to send a very small amount of money to them through Paypal, using their email address, and if a Paypal account exists with that email address then click to say they are sending the money to "Family or friends", and a few seconds later they would receive an email from Paypal giving them the person's street address.

  • Use a PO box or a mail service (some pack-and-ship places offer a street address with a PO box type set up). What country is this in? – Ron Beyer 1 hour ago
  • "Use a PO box" is technically a solution, but I meant how can I avoid providing any physical address. I'm in England, but if somebody gets a copy of the zine anywhere and they can donate through Paypal they will be welcome. – Mary Donald 46 mins ago

