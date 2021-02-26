My wife is a G4 visa holder and an employee of an international organization. She has a bank account (UNFCU) in the US where she receives interests. The bank issues 1042-s and not 1099-int. Last year we were married and we are filing jointly and electing for her to be treated as a resident alien under section 6013(g).
How do I report the interest received from 1042-S?
How do I report my wife's 1042-s when filing jointly after she's made the election to be treated as resident alien 6013(g)?
