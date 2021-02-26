Is it normal that rent cannot be paid using electronic methods such as
a credit/debit card, or a bank transfer, or Paypal, or anything
electronic?
It's fairly common amongst landlords. Many of the other more convenient payment methods carry transaction/merchant fees, and many landlords don't have the kind of transaction volume necessary to negotiate fees low enough to make those options attractive. I've accepted Zelle in the past but many banks have daily limits on payments that are below monthly rent, so tenants can't pay rent in one transaction.
Can checks be obtained without going into a physical bank?
I've banked with two online only banks and with both I could buy a checkbook online and have it mailed to me, or I could have the bank mail checks to people on my behalf at no cost.