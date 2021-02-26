As a startup we first sold shares (options) to one of our workers and when he left we offered him to repurchase them and he agreed. How should we reflect this expense? Currently, following the advise of my bookkeeper, it's reflected as Dividents under Equity in our balance sheet. But I wonder is this a correct way of doing that?
Do you care for tax reasons or for financial accounting reasons? If for tax reasons, what kind of entity are you for tax purposes (e.g. C-corporation, S-corporation, partnership)?. If for financial accounting reasons, is there some reason that you have to use GAAP accounting? When in doubt, make the most reasonable choice and footnote the nature of the potentially ambiguous transaction in the financial statement that is produced. Then no one can claim they were misled by your judgment call about how to book it. – ohwilleke 36 mins ago
