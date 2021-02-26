0

First I'm uncertain on the differences between BYDDF and BYDDY. "This forum wrote that BYDDY is a sponsored ADR. BYDDF is traded on Hong Kong Stock Exchange."(1)

When I Googled this, I saw "ARKQ (ETF) is holding BYD/BYDDF. a decent size positon." (2) When "I viewed all holdings"(3) on "ARKQ" (4), I see BYDDY listed as UN sponsored.

Second, is BYDDY sponsored or UN sponsored?

Sources:

  1. https://www.cornerofberkshireandfairfax.ca/forum/general-discussion/buying-byd-in-us/
  2. https://old.reddit.com/r/stocks/comments/jofcbz/why_is_no_one_talking_about_byd_here/gbavili
  3. https://ark-funds.com/wp-content/fundsiteliterature/holdings/ARK_AUTONOMOUS_TECHNOLOGY_&_ROBOTICS_ETF_ARKQ_HOLDINGS.pdf
  4. https://ark-funds.com/arkq
Improve this question
New contributor
BYD is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

BYD is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.