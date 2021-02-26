First I'm uncertain on the differences between BYDDF and BYDDY. "This forum wrote that BYDDY is a sponsored ADR. BYDDF is traded on Hong Kong Stock Exchange."(1)

When I Googled this, I saw "ARKQ (ETF) is holding BYD/BYDDF. a decent size positon." (2) When "I viewed all holdings"(3) on "ARKQ" (4), I see BYDDY listed as UN sponsored.

Second, is BYDDY sponsored or UN sponsored?

Sources: