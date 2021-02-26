I'm writing a blog article about potential scenarios in which I might lend someone money and explain how interests work. In my example, I am lending someone $400 and agreed to pay back $100. With no interest, the payment would be done in four months. But if I said that $50 would go towards the principal balance, and the other $50 would go towards the interest, then you would be paying $800 over eight months.

I heard that some short term loans and stuff like that have triple-digit APRs that are hardly found in traditional loan terms, like anywhere from 200% to 900% APR as opposed to 10%-25%.