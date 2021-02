The following is my scenario: I purchased 100 shares of stock A in November 2019, and 50 more shares of the same stock in November 2020. I sold 70 shares of stock A in December 2020 from which I made some gains.

My question is how do I determine whether those gains are taxes as long or short term since it is not really clear if they belong to the first batch (2019) or the second batch (2020)?