Currently my wife and I are living in California. I work remote for a company there. I am not a US citizen but I have an EAD (work authorization) in case it matters. So for now, I have been a California tax resident.

My wife is pregnant and we are considering moving back with her parents until the baby is born and then a few months old. This means moving to a different state (PA). We would live in her parents house for free, and I could work remote from there. The plan is to move back to California afterwards.

After talking with my company, if we move our options seem to be:

the company opens a branch there (PA). I can then setup myself as a PA tax resident for the 6 months we'll be there. But this is a bit of work both on company side and my side. That's what my company proposed but they don't have much experience with this setup and that they were not sure they would be allowed to open a branch in PA (foreign company with US sub-entities).

We move to PA but we keep an address in CA (renting a small place or similar). Which means physically I'd be living and working from PA but our address / utilities would be CA based, and we could stay CA tax residents, especially since we plan to move back, as I mentioned.

I couldn't really find any clear information on the second option. Is this something that's common? Is it legal since it is just a temporary move?