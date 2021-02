Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I'm looking to build an app that depends heavily on prompting a user at the moment a transaction occurs on their credit card. Through Plaid, you can access transaction data, but it typically refreshes every few hours (rather than point of sale).

Is there a way to get user permissioned transaction data instantaneously? All we would need is whether a transaction occurs and who the merchant is.