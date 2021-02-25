In this article, "How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Bonus Check" it suggests the following:
Strategies to manage the taxes you’ll have to pay on a bonus fall into two camps. First, you can
reduce your gross income. Second, you can increase the deductions that apply to your income.
My question is two-fold. For example, if I get $500 profit sharing...
- Can an employer just put $500 into my 401k to avoid taxes and the IRS is OK with that?
- If not, then is putting $390 ($500 * 22% supplemental income) into a backdoor Roth the only way to save this bonus?