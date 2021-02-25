I'm new to OTC stock trading. I was trading on Robinhood for a while, and now decided to try the OTC stocks. I created a Schwab brokerage account with just $500 and started trading, but that's when I came to know my Schwab account takes 2 days time to settle the trading amount. For example -

on 2/25 8:00 AM, I buy 500 shares of ABC for $500 on 2/25 9:00 AM, I sell 500 shares of ABC for $550

This $550 takes 2 days to settle into my account. I cannot use this $550 (buying power) on the same day to buy another stock. The Schwab customer service said, I should open a Margin account for day-trading purpose. Although, the Margin account still does not change the settlement amount of 2 days, but you can borrow the buying power to trade other stocks on the same day. This borrowing will result in an interest.

I feel like Schwab is not as flexible like Robinhood where I can use my buying power instantly to trade the next stock (zero settlement time). But Robinhood does not allow trading OTC stocks, which is why I'm looking for another trading platform.

Do you guys have any suggestions?