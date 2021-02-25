I have read/heard that the ultra wealthy manage to avoid paying capital gains taxes on their wealth by simply borrowing against their assets at very low interest rates. Conceptually this makes sense to me... don't want to pay the taxes on the gain, so avoid selling and just borrow on the value. But my question is... what does this ultimately solve? You still need to eventually pay back the credit you borrowed. What happens then? Wouldn't they need to sell assets to pay back the debt at some point? Is it just prolonging this sale (perhaps to allow to assets to continue to appreciate or to push the gains into longer term, and therefore lower rate, taxes)? What is the end game? Can the debt be rolled into itself somehow (don't even know/understand if that makes sense)? If the assets appreciate, can they just take on more and more debt without ever needing to sell the assets?