I am required to file 8938 as I am filing jointly with my wife. She has 2 foreign account in her home country. On 8938, the first items are:
Name(s) shown on return.
should this be both our names like "John Doe & Jane Doe" or just her name "Jane Doe".
TIN.
Should this be my SSN or Her SSN/TIN?
Lines 1 and 2 Enter your name(s) and TIN as shown on the annual return you are filing with Form 8938. If you are a specified individual (see Specified Individual, earlier), enter the first TIN shown on your income tax return. A TIN is a social security number (SSN) or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). In the case of a specified domestic entity (see Specified Domestic Entity, earlier), enter the entity’s employer identification number (EIN)