My company has consistently given out bonuses for the past few years and the bonuses have been gradually rising each year. Currently the bonuses are around 15-20% of my annual salary.

I spoke to my manager about potentially moving some of this bonus to my salary instead - as this would allow me to get a bigger mortgage as, here in the UK at least, mortgages are based on salary and not volatile earnings such as bonuses, commission etc. and they seemed open to the idea.

For example, if my base salary is £28,000 and my bonus is £7,000 this would mean I could get a house at approximately 5 x £28,000 = £140,000. However, if I got a salary at £33,000 and a bonus of £2000, this would mean that I could get a house at approximately 5 x £33,000 = £165,000 (assuming I could afford the deposit and monthly payments). This would allow me to get a significantly better house whilst being of no additional cost to the company and meaning I would still pay the same amount of tax, NI contributions etc.

Are there any downsides to this for me?

There is no downside for you but there is for the company.

If the company has a bad year, it can stop your bonus but it can't reduce your salary (or at least that is much harder to do).

When is the last time you got a raise? Since you are getting good bonuses you seem like a valuable employee. Why not just ask for a raise without mentioning your bonus?

When I was working, my wife and I were both in sales, and our total income averaged about 140% of our "salary". For purposes of a mortgage, banks looked at a 3 year average. Imagine if our entire income were the same, but it was all considered 'commission' or 'bonus'. That would be tough if the bank insisted on seeing a fixed salary only.

