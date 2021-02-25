1

Many sources only mention that if the option expires worthless, I will lose the premium as the maximum loss. But in reality, I can also lose money even if my put option is in the money if I forgot to sell it before it expires, isn't it?

For example the stock is now at $110, I bought a strike price 100 put option at a cost of $4. That means I already paid $400 for the premium.

Let's say someone invited me to a party on the last Friday of the month, and the stock price drops to $98 as it expires. Since it is in the money, my broker will automatically exercises it for me when it expires.

Since I don't own any stock, I have to buy 100 shares of stocks at $99, and sell it to the option seller at $100. But I don't have cash either, so I am using margin to buy and sell the stocks.

In summary, I gained $100 selling the stock, but paid $400 for the premium, so I am at loss of $300. And since I am using margin to buy and sell stocks, I guess the broker will also charge me fees for that.

Therefore, even if the put option is in the money, I can still lose money potentially close to the theoretical maximum loss if I am careless?

