I was watching GME stock this afternoon, and it halted twice:

once at 3:38pm ET, and it resumed trading at 3:43pm ET

again at 3:46pm ET, and it did not resume trading until after 4:00pm ET

This is consistent with the Nasdaq's list of stock halts for today:

Both GME halts were classified as volatility halts. I've seen stock volatility halts before, and I thought they were always 5 minutes long. Today's first GME volatility halt lasted 5 minutes, but the second volatility halt lasted 14 minutes.

What determines how long a stock volatility halt will last for?

Also, what exactly is the trigger for a stock's trading to be halted due to volatility?