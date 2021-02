Please don't confuse it with answer here. Mine is not a duplicate question.

If I am not F1-OPT (1st year not the STEM extension) or F1- full time student and have acquired the resident alien status do I have to pay the social security and medicare taxes? I am a bit confused. Based on the screenshot pasted below from this IRS page, I think I don't need to pay. However, this answer on turbotax says that I need to. Please advice.