I am analyzing e.g. TUI Group stocks.

In XTB broker we can see peak at around 20 EUR, current price ~5.2 EUR:

In Exante we can see peak at around 20 EUR, current price ~5.2 EUR:

But when we check e.g. www.boerse-frankfurt.de (which is the stock exchange website), we can see peak at around 13 EUR, current price ~5.2 EUR:

The same goes for bloomberg or google, all of them have peak at 13 EUR and current price ~5.2 EUR:

Why the historic prices differ so greatly in brokers?