2

I am an Indian citizen who moved to the United States on a J-1 visa. I worked for one employer for just over two years before moving to another employer for whom I worked for one year. I am now working somewhere else, on a different visa, and want to apply for permanent residence soon. While going through my old W-2 forms, I have noticed that my second employer did not withhold FICA taxes for the one year of my employment there.

AFAIK J-1 visa holders are exempted from FICA taxes for their first two years in the country. I thus believe that my second employer should have withheld FICA taxes for the entirety of my employment. I have spoken with the payroll manager at the second employer who agreed with my assessment but said that there is nothing they can do about it now. I have already filed taxes for the year in question.

My questions are (a) is there anything I can do to pay the FICA taxes that my employer should have withheld and (b) how likely will this come back to bite me in the future? I would be very grateful for any advice as I am a bit freaked out about not having paid the right amount of tax.

Thank you!

Improve this question
New contributor
Lakshmi Rao is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Lakshmi Rao is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.