I recently moved to Germany, and I was shocked to discover that almost all of the credit unions (Kreditvereine) and banks here charge a fee just for me to give them my money. Why?

Background: I'm from the US. In my country, there's about 2,000 credit unions that are members of CO-OP Financial Services. Every credit union I've ever joined charges a one-time fee of $5, and the account is free forever (Kostenloses Girokonto) after that.

These credit unions are, by definition, owned by their members. So, of course, the members vote to not have to pay monthly or yearly fees. And why should they? They're non-profits that can easily exceed their expenses by reinvesting their member's fluid assets (usually in micro loans that benefit the local community and bring them revenue).

When I arrived to Germany (which is actually the birth place of the idea of credit unions), I found that almost 100% of the banks here charge a fee just to have an account with them (with few exceptions for students and minors and some fintech banks). Many have fees to use ATMs or just to withdrawl cash from a brick-and-mortar. It's insane!

My understanding is that the most popular credit unions in Germany are

  1. Volksbank (with 841 branches) and
  2. Sparkasse (with 16,500 branches)

My question is: why do Germans allow their credit unions to charge them these fees? Why wouldn't they just vote to eliminate these fees?

My experience, in the US, is that Credit Unions do not necessarily have better rates than regular banks. There was a time they did but the banking industry has seem to normalize. I found this while shopping for banks over the past 5 years or so.

I found the best deal for me, initially was a reginal bank. Through several mishaps and attempts to solve mistakes that they were making regularly, I decided to go with a big, well known bank. The kind of bank I would have historically avoided due to high fees.

This big bank, despite my prejudice, offers me free checking and free checks with no minimum balance or other requirements. In fact they even pay a low interest rate on my checking account. They meet my needs very well and I am very happy.

Contrast this to a large local credit union. In order to have my checking account fee waived, I need a direct deposit monthly and a minimum balance. For a while I was being paid quarterly so 8 months out of the year I would have had a fee. Plus they have fewer branches if I had to deposit a physical check or get money from an ATM.

Perhaps the regulatory requirements are much higher in Germany, so those are past onto the consumer. Perhaps the credit unions are not free but of much lower cost. It is hard to say.

The best thing you can do is find a bank that meets your needs and pay as little as possible for that service. We do this with mutual funds and are okay with it.

  • idk, I have acquired accounts at several distinct US-based credit unions over the years, and they're all free with no minimum balance. I've never been charged a fee, and some of them even credit my account if I happen to get charged a fee by an ATM operator anywhere in the world (atm rebates). Why? Because their members wanted it and voted to make it so. – Michael Altfield 18 mins ago

