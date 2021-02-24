Someone wants to give me a check over the internet to deposit into my account. If I have a checking and savings account, can they access both? or can they just get to one account?
They can't access either; that's why they're sending you a check. – RonJohn 22 mins ago
ok what if they are requesting my username and password? Im scared they would take the money already there. they assure me they wont and sent me screenshot of previous arrangements but I'm still not sure. – letia 18 mins ago
@RonJohn I think there is more here than Letia has included in the question - may be a risk of fraud depending on what "give me a check over the internet" means. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 18 mins ago
1if they are asking for your username and password, this is a scam, and they do intend on taking your money – Andrew 17 mins ago
