Our company was recently acquired. I'll call it Company A acquired Company B.

I have an HSA account with Company B. There is around $6,000 in there. Company A acquired Company B and now we have a new HSA. The Company A HSA sponsored plan doesn't allow investing of the HSA monies.

I was going to consolidate the HSA money from Company B to Company A but if I cannot invest it, I don't want to combine them.

Tax wise, can I contribute to my Company B HSA account and ignore the Company A sponsored account? I would prefer to put my $3,600 in there this 2021 so I can invest it.

When contributing to my employer plan, the money is taken out pre-taxed. If I was to contribute to Company B's plan this would be after tax money. Can I recoup the taxes on this money when I file my taxes next year?