I'm trying to setup a calculator in google sheets where I calculate the future value of investing for example:

a principal of 10.000

into which I deposit 1.000 every month

the investment doesn't give steady monthly returns but we can know an annualized average of 20% (say stocks or ETFs)

Would it be correct to use the formula:

FV(rate, number_of_periods, payment_amount, [present_value], [end_or_beginning])

FV(20, 12, 1000, -10000)

The main doubt is also if I should consider the interest compounded monthly or yearly?

Thanks everybody!