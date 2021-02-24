I'm trying to setup a calculator in google sheets where I calculate the future value of investing for example:
- a principal of 10.000
- into which I deposit 1.000 every month
- the investment doesn't give steady monthly returns but we can know an annualized average of 20% (say stocks or ETFs)
Would it be correct to use the formula:
FV(rate, number_of_periods, payment_amount, [present_value], [end_or_beginning])
FV(20, 12, 1000, -10000)
The main doubt is also if I should consider the interest compounded monthly or yearly?
Thanks everybody!