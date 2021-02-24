1

I'm trying to setup a calculator in google sheets where I calculate the future value of investing for example:

  • a principal of 10.000
  • into which I deposit 1.000 every month
  • the investment doesn't give steady monthly returns but we can know an annualized average of 20% (say stocks or ETFs)

Would it be correct to use the formula:

FV(rate, number_of_periods, payment_amount, [present_value], [end_or_beginning])

FV(20, 12, 1000, -10000)

The main doubt is also if I should consider the interest compounded monthly or yearly?

Thanks everybody!

Improve this question
New contributor
delete me is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Would it be correct to use the formula: FV(20, 12, 1000, -10000)

Yes. (I'd write the formula as -FV(20, 12, 1000, 10000). Mathematically they are identical, and I interpret -10000 as a negative amount of money. However, maybe trained analysts use -10000 and I'm the wrong one.)

The main doubt is also if I should consider the interest compounded monthly or yearly?

That's up to you. However, since it says "annualized average", I'd stick with 12 periods.

Your Answer

delete me is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.