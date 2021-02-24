The French, Iranian, Cuban, and Egyptian revolutions were only a few thousand people. With $2m I could hire 1,000 minimum wage thugs and overthrow the government of my country. Isnt money, basically, notional after a point? Since everything is based on force cant anyone with a moderate net worth just hire and army and abolish capitalism anyway? Is there a point where it becomes a matter of risk/legalism rather than actual financial limitations?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
New contributor
-
I don't really see the connection to "personal finance" – glglgl 12 mins ago
Add a comment |