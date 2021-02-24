Sprott Physical Bullion Trusts advertise tax advantages via QEF election based on their status as PFIC (Passive Foreign Investment Company). Unlike domestic funds owning collectibles, whic are treated as collectibles for taxation implying a higher long-term capital gains tax, PFICs are treated separately. However, without QEF election, special rules apply to PFICs implying "that any gain realized on the sale of units is treated as ordinary income and is subject to an interest charge on the deferred tax liability during the investor’s holding period."

The fund generally has pro-rata Ordinary Earnings, Net Capital Gains and Cash/Property Distributions of 0USD.

Consider IRS Form 8261. I'd like to highlight several lines that lack clear instructions, creating a "FAQ" for QEF Election:

Part 1: "Summary of Annual Information" Line 1: "Description of each class of shares held by the shareholder" with line instruction "Description of each class of shares held by the shareholder" Question: What are the possible/common classes of shares considered here? Line 5: "Type of PFIC and amount of any excess distribution or gain treated as an excess distribution under section 1291, inclusion under section 1293, and inclusion or deduction under section 1296 (check all boxes that apply): (a) Section 1291 (b)Section 1293 (Qualified Electing Fund) (c)Section 1296 (Mark to Market)" Question: Is it correct that none of the boxes in Line 5 needs to be checked in the case of Sprott Trusts being treated as QEF?



In general, I understand that based on Section 1291(d)(1) the 1291 rules do not apply to the disposition (sale) of the QEF shares, which means that they are treated as standard capital gain and only need to be reported on SCHEDULE D (Form 1040)? (Reference)

The other parts of Form 8261 do appear relatively clear. Part II allows "Election To Treat the PFIC as a QEF" in which case "0.00$" need to be entered in "lines 6a through 7c of Part III".

Thank you.