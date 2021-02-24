A representative from my town showed up unannounced at my house today and asked to come in to do a property tax assessment. I [politely] declined. The representative was reasonable and left a card advising us that it is important to schedule an appraisal appointment.

What would happen if I don't schedule an appointment? Is this suggestion from Investopedia accurate?

Allow the Assessor Access to Your Home You do not have to allow the tax assessor into your home. However, what typically happens if you do not permit access to the interior is that the assessor assumes you've made certain improvements such as added fixtures or made exorbitant refurbishments. This could result in a bigger tax bill.

Assuming that eventually I will have to let them in to look around, what are things that I would need to know about/be sure to say/be careful not to say?

It seems obvious that I'd want a low-ball appraisal, to keep our property taxes low, right?

I own a small house in need of updating in a neighborhood with many large, newer houses (in Grafton County, New Hampshire (US)).