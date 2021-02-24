43 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Why do startup companies and large companies alike seem to always prefer to offer their employees stock options, rather than stock grants? Stock grants seem like a way better deal for employees. Let me know if my understanding is correct:

Stock grant: year-1, give an employee $10k in stock grnats, subject to vesting. After year-4, let's suppose that $10k is now worth $100k. At the beginning (year 1) you'd do an 89(b) election, pay ordinary income taxes on the $10k worth of stock granted, and then at the end of 4 years the employee would own $100k worth of shares, with no tax obligation.

Stock options: year-1, give an employee $10k in stock options, subject to vesting. After year-4, let's suppose that $10k is now worth $100k. Now, when the employee exercises these options at the end of year-4, they'll owe ordinary income on $100k, in addition to having to pay the company $10k to purchase the shares. Unless the employee can obtain immediate liquidity by selling half of those $100k in shares, they'll be screwed. Seems like an awful deal compared to the above.

So my question is; why not simply give all employees stock grants insetad of options? What am I missing?