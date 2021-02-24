0

Why do startup companies and large companies alike seem to always prefer to offer their employees stock options, rather than stock grants? Stock grants seem like a way better deal for employees. Let me know if my understanding is correct:

Stock grant: year-1, give an employee $10k in stock grnats, subject to vesting. After year-4, let's suppose that $10k is now worth $100k. At the beginning (year 1) you'd do an 89(b) election, pay ordinary income taxes on the $10k worth of stock granted, and then at the end of 4 years the employee would own $100k worth of shares, with no tax obligation.

Stock options: year-1, give an employee $10k in stock options, subject to vesting. After year-4, let's suppose that $10k is now worth $100k. Now, when the employee exercises these options at the end of year-4, they'll owe ordinary income on $100k, in addition to having to pay the company $10k to purchase the shares. Unless the employee can obtain immediate liquidity by selling half of those $100k in shares, they'll be screwed. Seems like an awful deal compared to the above.

So my question is; why not simply give all employees stock grants insetad of options? What am I missing?

    Not sure your rationale on the stock options is accurate. (1) Equating "$10K in stock grants" and "$10k in stock options" suggests you might be confusing between strike price and option price. (2) When exercising the options, the employee will be taxed on the [net] payoff, not on the $100K. (3) Profit in year 4 would be taxed as capital gains, not as ordinary income, since the options were granted in year 1. Lastly, I agree with everyone else in that your question is not about law. Check out Money SE instead. – Iñaki Viggers 2 hours ago
    At startups that aren't publicly traded, with stock grants the employee owes income tax on the shares granted that cannot be sold. With options, the employee doesn't have to exercise the options until they can be sold so he's not stuck with a big tax bill and no money to pay it with. – Daniel 21 mins ago

