Tax-residency --> Resident Alien Immigration status --> F1 - OPT

There is a similar question here but not the same.

My question is: Assume that I sold some mutual funds and stocks, however never withdrew money out of the brokerage account. Do I still need to pay taxes on the gain? I re-invested the money sold and earned more on them. Also, my broker has not sent me any 1099 form for these transactions. Please advice.