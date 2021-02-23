I recently received a job offer that offers me a certain number of stock options, but when I asked for the strike price or cap table they said that they cannot share that information with me. Instead they simply stated that it was a "generous" amount.

In the past my offers have included the percentage of all outstanding stock options represented by my offer, so it seems strange to me that the company is refusing to volunteer this information. It seems like without this information the stock options have no value, but I'm wondering if there are other ways to assess the value.