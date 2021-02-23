-2

A SD contacted me in regards to me becoming his SB. He wants to send a monthly allowance through Paypal but he is in Germany so Paypal is requiring a 100$ international transfer fee. He is not asking for any of my personal information except for my paypal link. Am I being scammed?

    It's a scam. Real SDs ('sugar daddies') send you money (for doing things, I expect you can guess what they are). Think about it. If he likes you so much, why doesn't he pay the transfer fee? – Michael Harvey 15 mins ago

