I have taken a life insurance policy from Edelweiss Tokio called "Edelweiss Saral Jeevan Bima". The details of my policy is given below.

Term: 15 years Premium Amount: Rs 50,000.00 Sum Assured: Rs 500,000.00 Frequency of Payment: Annual My age: 23 years (Non-smoker, non-alcoholic)

I want to know how much return will I get after the maturity?

Brochure - https://www.edelweisstokio.in/term-insurance-plans/saral-jeevan-bima

PS: I bought this plan to save tax without reading further into the plan. Any help in understanding the maturity benefit is much appreciated.