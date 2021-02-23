Annuties as you know are a form of payment scheme and can vary in their structure.

The valuation of annuity cash flow structures is heavily influenced by the assessing of time value and money. Meaning calculations can be made to any cash flow (dividends, interest, earnings etc) and then strategically reinvested into where the investor feels they will get the greatest result in return of their investment.

Calculations such as future value of an ordinary annuity or present value of an annuity due for example help investors make their decision whether the risk is worth it. They are able to work out if the required return is equal to the expected return and therefore if it is efficient. However, if the expected return is under or over valued, this will influence where investors decide to invest their money and overall effect the annity cash flow structure.

I hope this makes sense and id be glad to answer any more questions!

Regards.