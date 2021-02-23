2

Under what circumstances can a UK high street bank reverse, refund or cancel a bank transfer and do they need to contact the account holder beforehand?

I had been under the impression that if I log onto my online bank account and see that I’ve been paid some money, then that money is mine.

However, I’ve recently become aware of a scam whereby an honest vendor will offer something for sale (maybe a camera, a laptop or similar) a scammer will offer to buy it, and will transfer money over, the vendor will see the money in his account, dispatch the item believing he’s been paid, and then the scammer will somehow ‘reverse’ or ‘cancel’ the transaction.

How does this work? Does the scammer simply call his bank and says he’s made a mistake? Or does he call the bank and say he never made the transaction and it must be fraud?

If I'm the seller, how would I protect myself from this? Are there some forms of electronic transfer that are more secure than others? Does it make any difference how long the money is in my account before I post the goods? Maybe if I wait 4 days and the money is still there it must be legitimate?

You can't reverse or cancel a direct bank transfer (sometimes known as BACS or Faster Payments).

These scams typically work in one of two ways:

  • The scammer uses a reversible payment method, for example giving you a cheque which may appear as cleared in your bank account but may subsequently be detected to be fraudulent many months later and then the money removed again
  • The scammer makes you a direct transfer from someone else's bank account (either an account he has directly hacked, or more likely he convinces another of his victims to make a payment to his "beloved Grandmother who is stuck on an oil rig" or whatever). You get the money and think it's legit and send the item he is buying from you. A few days later the victim realises their money has gone and contacts their bank. At that point the fraud department of the bank may work with the fraud department of your bank to return the money that you got unlawfully from the victim. And if you're doubly unlucky then the police don't believe you that there was a third party involved and you are up on charges of money laundering and/or fraud yourself.
  • While I don't disagree with your first sentence, from the perspective of the seller (the asker of this question), "the fraud department of the bank may work with the fraud department of your bank to return the money that you got" looks a lot like the transfer being cancelled and reversed, doesn't it? – AakashM 46 mins ago
  • Yes, agreed, it does, but it's not just "the scammer rings up the bank and says they've changed their mind", as the OP suggested. – Vicky 16 mins ago

