I'm 24, currently have no family debt or anyone depending on me financially and I'm making the very loose assumption that it's going to stay that way, meaning no kids or elderly parents who need more than their savings. Just for this thought experiment.

I have a Master's in computer engineering, I know my stuff with software dev and AI / data science and I want to find out what's a sustainable way to work overall as little as possible from this point on until I die. That is regardless of what country I'd have to move to, or the exact scenario, I have no preferences there. Any approach in the line of "do X for this long and save up and you'll probably have enough money to do Y in Z years and be in a sort of better position" is also welcome.

My idea of a "reasonable living standard" is pretty much being able to afford rent and groceries, insurance for medical expenses, unforeseen disasters etc, and arbitrary purchases in the realm of ~2-3 cars in my lifetime, a new phone every 4-5 years and so on.

This just an attempt to get a feel for what possibilities I have getting into the world, but maybe if I allow certain degrees of freedom somebody might have a few ideas to share with me, so any advice on the topic is very welcome. Thanks for any insight you could give me.