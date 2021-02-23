0

I'm 24, currently have no family debt or anyone depending on me financially and I'm making the very loose assumption that it's going to stay that way, meaning no kids or elderly parents who need more than their savings. Just for this thought experiment.

I have a Master's in computer engineering, I know my stuff with software dev and AI / data science and I want to find out what's a sustainable way to work overall as little as possible from this point on until I die. That is regardless of what country I'd have to move to, or the exact scenario, I have no preferences there. Any approach in the line of "do X for this long and save up and you'll probably have enough money to do Y in Z years and be in a sort of better position" is also welcome.

My idea of a "reasonable living standard" is pretty much being able to afford rent and groceries, insurance for medical expenses, unforeseen disasters etc, and arbitrary purchases in the realm of ~2-3 cars in my lifetime, a new phone every 4-5 years and so on.

This just an attempt to get a feel for what possibilities I have getting into the world, but maybe if I allow certain degrees of freedom somebody might have a few ideas to share with me, so any advice on the topic is very welcome. Thanks for any insight you could give me.

  • The only way to work as little as possible is to get other people to work for you and give you some of their money. – user253751 33 mins ago
    Don't focus on minimal work. For success, you should do the best work possible and earn the most money now, and then you can afford to earn less money later... Also spend the least. In today's economy, groceries are much much cheaper than rent. – user253751 33 mins ago
  • You can do this better than we can. Estimate a budget (income and expenses) for every year for the rest of your life. Use a spreadsheet, assume a cost of living increase (I used 3%/yr). For years where your situation doesn't change, the next year can be calculated from the current year, etc. At some ages, your situation will change (e.g. start collecting Social Security from Government). For expenses that occur less than once per year, put aside some each year, e.g. maybe $3k each year for a car every 10 years. Adjust your plan until it works – Mattman944 1 min ago

