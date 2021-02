I have a special situation in that I am a US citizen but my spouse is a non-resident alien, and I myself also live overseas. So far I have only found that HR Block Taxes for Expats lets me e-file married filing separately when my spouse has no ITIN/SSN. Turbo tax made me enter an ITIN/SSN to e-file. I was wondering if there is anyone knows of a free e-file software that doesn't require an NRA spouse to enter their ITIN/SSN?

Thanks in advance,

Philip